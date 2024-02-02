Boston Partners Sells 143,334 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,366,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in RB Global were worth $210,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth $587,759,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 60,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,027. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

