Americana Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,398 shares of company stock valued at $47,874,300. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $262.98 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $129.01 and a one year high of $272.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.50 and its 200 day moving average is $206.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

