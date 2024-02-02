Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Avnet updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.150 EPS.

Avnet stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. Avnet has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

