Tezos Price Reaches $1.00 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $967.76 million and $26.91 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001433 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000787 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 990,357,728 coins and its circulating supply is 969,472,062 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

