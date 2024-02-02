Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $148.04, but opened at $158.50. Clorox shares last traded at $154.31, with a volume of 877,013 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Clorox by 4,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Clorox by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

