Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $148.04, but opened at $158.50. Clorox shares last traded at $154.31, with a volume of 877,013 shares changing hands.
The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Clorox by 4,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Clorox by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Amazon stock on the verge of a 40% rally
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Coca-Cola: Top-Rated dividend stock breaks out ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.