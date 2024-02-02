VAALCO Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,465 put options on the company. This is an increase of 366% compared to the typical daily volume of 529 put options.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 491.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 49,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,245,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EGY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. 110,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $441.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.27.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.