Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $382.34, but opened at $344.99. Charter Communications shares last traded at $332.71, with a volume of 874,332 shares changing hands.

The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.20.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 13.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

