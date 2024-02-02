ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $628,373.55 and approximately $7.96 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016490 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017685 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,802.13 or 0.99466005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00184973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000628 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $8.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

