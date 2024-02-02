Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $128.51 and last traded at $126.56, with a volume of 34085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.86.

The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $108.48.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.