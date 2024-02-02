Boston Partners Purchases 2,189 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.87% of PPG Industries worth $265,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after purchasing an additional 122,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,944,000 after purchasing an additional 581,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $139.73. 126,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

