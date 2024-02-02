Boston Partners Purchases New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,076,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,406,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Match Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Match Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $37.61. 721,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,927,782. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

