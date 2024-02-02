Boston Partners Decreases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Boston Partners cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 908,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.56% of Molina Healthcare worth $297,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 21.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.82. 30,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.38. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $391.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.