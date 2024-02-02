Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.45. 112,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

