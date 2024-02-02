Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,528,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,974 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 76.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 308,935 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 335.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 313,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 241,787 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $7,100,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $5,937,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PMAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. 29,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $584.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

