Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $127,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.7 %

PAUG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 60,993 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.