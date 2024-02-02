Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,263 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.54. 76,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

