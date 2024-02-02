Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.47. 69,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,934. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.31 and a 12 month high of $273.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.