Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 32,905 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 584.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. 36,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,726. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

