31,039 Shares in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 43,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,057. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

