Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 2,524 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.88.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,196 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $581.20. 5,368,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,727,713. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $606.00. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.82.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

