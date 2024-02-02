iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 442,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 140,189 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.47. 37,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,914. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

