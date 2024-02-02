Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $170.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $184.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a PE ratio of 327.85, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

