Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $231.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

