Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 4,516 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,242. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

