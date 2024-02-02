iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.55. 14,525,731 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

