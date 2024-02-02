Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $125,668,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $103.83.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

