Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,735 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

