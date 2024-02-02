Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

