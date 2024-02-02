The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CI traded up $12.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.90. The stock had a trading volume of 420,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,685. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $323.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $963,542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,063,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 948,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,248,000 after acquiring an additional 162,521 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.75.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

