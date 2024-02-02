Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.78. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

