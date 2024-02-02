Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 74,554 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $325.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $326.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.44 and a 200-day moving average of $291.62. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

