Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.600-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.60-8.20 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

RHP traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.18. 48,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.