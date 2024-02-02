ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.80. 21,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.16. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.05%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.