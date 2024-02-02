AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Reduced by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

