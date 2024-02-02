Ledyard National Bank Has $339,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $187.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $188.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

