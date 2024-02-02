Ledyard National Bank Takes $217,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $78.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.