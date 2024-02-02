Ledyard National Bank Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 23.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 463,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Bank of America by 420.8% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 182,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,237,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.7% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $263.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

