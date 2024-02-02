Ledyard National Bank Buys 465 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

