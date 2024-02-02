iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Motco

Motco cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

