Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kadant were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kadant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kadant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kadant by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kadant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KAI opened at $291.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.19 and a 12 month high of $292.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. Research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

