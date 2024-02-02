Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,640,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,750 shares of company stock worth $1,468,678 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.12. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

