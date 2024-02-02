Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,477,000 after buying an additional 182,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 70.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after buying an additional 757,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.8 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

