Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 540 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 540 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $645.66 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $658.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $551.89 and its 200 day moving average is $485.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

