Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $901,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,005,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

