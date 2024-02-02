Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $59,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Oshkosh by 10.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $112.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $115.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

