Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $124.04 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

