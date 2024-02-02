Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $770.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $778.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $704.26 and a 200-day moving average of $601.50.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.05 by $4.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $705.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.38.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

