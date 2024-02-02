Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Celsius were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Celsius by 146.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $5,484,250.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,576,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,749,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $5,484,250.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,576,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,749,825.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,042,185 shares of company stock valued at $48,772,838. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

