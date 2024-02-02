Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $220.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.59.

AMZN stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $161.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

