Americana Partners LLC Invests $279,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after acquiring an additional 236,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after acquiring an additional 285,489 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

OTIS stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.